UPSC

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Candidate Details Published

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
09:05 AM

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Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) (2), 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the final result from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) (2), 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the final result from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 742 candidates have successfully qualified for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the 156th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Among the selected candidates, 651 are male and 91 are female.

The final result has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in both stages of the selection process—the written examination and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. The written examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, after which qualified candidates were called for the SSB interview conducted under the Ministry of Defence.

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The commission has clarified that the merit list does not take into account the results of the medical examination. Candidates will undergo medical evaluation as part of the subsequent admission process.

UPSC has also informed that individual marks of candidates will be made available on the official website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding marks and further admission procedures.

With the release of the final result, shortlisted candidates can now prepare for the next stage of joining the defence training academies.

Find the full candidates' list here.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
09:05 AM
UPSC Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy (NDA) Result UPSC 2025
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