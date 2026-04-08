AIIMS Releases NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026; Stage 1 Exam on April 11

Summary Candidates who have registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in As per the schedule, the Stage 1 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on April 11, 2026, while the Stage 2 examination is set to take place on April 30, 2026

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi has released the NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 today. Candidates who have registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the Stage 1 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on April 11, 2026, while the Stage 2 examination is set to take place on April 30, 2026.

The NORCET 10 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,551 Nursing Officer posts across various AIIMS institutions and affiliated healthcare centres nationwide. The selection process will enable appointments in premier medical institutions under the AIIMS network.

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AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage

Log in using your registration ID/mobile number and password

View and download the admit card

Take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and carry a printed copy to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket.