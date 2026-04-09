Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Today - Board Issues Important Notice on Marksheet Download

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
09:35 AM

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Summary
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be declared today, April 9, at 3 PM.
Once released, students will be able to check their Class 12 results through the official websites.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be declared today, April 9, at 3 PM. The confirmation comes a day after the announcement was postponed due to restrictions related to the election code of conduct.

Once released, students will be able to check their Class 12 results through the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. In addition to these platforms, results will also be accessible through DigiLocker and the KarnatakaOne mobile application, offering multiple channels for students to view their scores.

In a first for the board, digital marksheets will be made available on DigiLocker. Students can download their marks cards from the DigiLocker platform starting at 3 PM on April 9, ensuring easy and secure access to official documents.

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To further streamline the process and reduce reliance on online portals, the board has also introduced alternative result access options. Students will receive their result details directly on their registered mobile numbers via SMS and WhatsApp, allowing quicker and more convenient access.

According to the official notice, the result sheets will also be shared with respective colleges at the same time as the online release. This will enable institutions to assist students with any immediate queries or verification processes.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 28 to March 17 across multiple centres in the state. With multiple access methods now in place, the board aims to ensure a smooth and hassle-free result-checking experience for students.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready and use only official platforms to access their results and download their marksheets.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
09:36 AM
Karnataka schools Karnataka II PUC Examination Result
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