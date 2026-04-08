Bihar government

OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 Registration Begins Today; Apply Till April 18

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
15:33 PM

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Summary
Eligible students who have passed the Class 10 board examination can apply online via the official portal — ofssbihar.net
As per the schedule, the last date to submit applications is April 18, 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board through its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) has started the registration process for Class 11 admissions 2026 from April 8, 2026. Eligible students who have passed the Class 10 board examination can apply online via the official portal — ofssbihar.net.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit applications is April 18, 2026. Admissions will be conducted for Intermediate courses in streams including Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, and Vocational across various schools and colleges in Bihar through a centralized system.

Applicants are required to fill out a Common Application Form (CAF) on the portal. The total application fee is Rs 350, which includes Rs 150 as application fee and Rs 200 as institution fee.

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OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website: ofssbihar.net
  • Click on the “OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026” registration link
  • Complete the registration process
  • Fill in the application form
  • Pay the required fee
  • Submit and download the confirmation page for future use

After the application process concludes, the board will release the first Combined Merit List, prepared based on students’ marks and their preferred institutions. Admissions will then begin according to the merit list and category-wise allocation.

The OFSS system streamlines the admission process for intermediate courses, allowing students to apply to multiple institutions through a single platform.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
15:36 PM
Bihar government Admission Open
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