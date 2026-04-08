class 10 exams

BSEB Extends Deadline for Class 10 Special, Compartment Exams 2026 Application; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
16:39 PM

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Summary
Eligible students can now submit their application forms till April 10, 2026 through the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Earlier, the application window was open from April 1 to April 7, but the board has provided additional time for students who could not complete the process

The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date to apply for the Class 10 special and compartment examinations 2026. Eligible students can now submit their application forms till April 10, 2026 through the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, the application window was open from April 1 to April 7, but the board has provided additional time for students who could not complete the process.

As per the revised guidelines, general category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 950, which may increase up to Rs 1,010 including additional charges. For reserved category students (SC, ST, EBC), the fee is Rs 835, which can go up to Rs 895 with applicable charges.

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Students opting for practical subjects such as home science, music, dance, and fine arts will have to pay an additional Rs 30 as a practical exam fee. Moreover, those applying for betterment or appearing in a single-subject exam (English) must pay an extra Rs 200 as a permission fee.

The special and compartment exams provide an opportunity for students who either failed in one or more subjects or wish to improve their scores in the Class 10 board examinations.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the extended deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
16:39 PM
class 10 exams Bihar Board Bihar schools
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