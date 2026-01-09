SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out - Check CGL, JE, Stenographer and Other Exams Key Dates

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative examination calendar for the 2026–27 cycle. The calendar includes timelines for departmental, graduate-level, technical, and constable-level examinations.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative examination calendar for the 2026–27 cycle, outlining the schedule for a wide range of recruitment examinations conducted by the commission. The calendar includes timelines for departmental, graduate-level, technical, and constable-level examinations.

As per the published calendar, the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 and the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 are scheduled to be conducted between May and June. These two flagship examinations attract a large number of aspirants every year for recruitment to various posts in central government departments and organisations.

The commission has also announced that the Selection Post Examination Phase 14, 2026, will be advertised in March 2026. The examination for this phase is expected to be conducted between May and July, covering multiple posts across different educational qualifications and job categories.

In addition, the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026 will be notified in April 2026. According to the tentative schedule, the Tier-I examination for CHSL 2026 is planned to take place between July and September, offering opportunities for candidates seeking clerical and assistant-level posts after Class 12.

The calendar further specifies that the grade-limited departmental competitive examinations for posts such as Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA)/Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will be advertised on March 16, 2026. The application window for these departmental exams will remain open until April 7, 2026, and the examinations are scheduled to be held in May 2026.

As per SSC, most of the examinations mentioned in the tentative calendar will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Details related to tier-wise or paper-wise examination phases will be released separately through individual exam notifications.

The commission has advised candidates to rely only on official notifications for complete and accurate information related to eligibility criteria, syllabus, examination pattern, and post-wise details. The tentative calendar serves as a broad timeline and does not include category-wise vacancies, exam-specific instructions, or other detailed guidelines. Aspirants are therefore encouraged to regularly visit the SSC’s official website for updates and detailed notifications related to each examination.

Find the detailed SSC calendar here.