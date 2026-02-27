CA Final January 2026 Result Date Announced - By When Will the Scorecards Go Live?

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the result date for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination conducted in January 2026. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

In its official communication, ICAI stated that the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 are likely to be announced by the evening of March 1, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results through the institute’s official website at icai.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their CA Final January 2026 results online, once published. To access the same, they should visit the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link related to the CA Final January 2026 result. After that, enter the required details, including registration number, roll number, and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen. Once the information is submitted, the result will be displayed. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

The online scorecard will display the candidate’s performance details and can be downloaded for future reference.

The CA Final examination for the January 2026 session was conducted from January 5 to January 16, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. Thousands of aspirants appeared in the final level examination, which is the last stage in the Chartered Accountancy qualification process.