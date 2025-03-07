SSC CHSL 2024

SSC CHSL 2024 Final Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2025
14:28 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) on its website.
Candidates who wish to review the final answer key can do so by visiting ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) on its website. Candidates who wish to review the final answer key can do so by visiting ssc.gov.in.

How to Check SSC CHSL 2024 Final Answer Key

  1. Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link for SSC CHSL 2024 Final Answer Key on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s Roll Number and Password in the login portal.
  4. Click on the Submit button. The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and save the answer key for future reference.
Candidates can access the final answer key using their roll number and password. This facility will be available from March 6, 2025 (6:00 PM) to March 20, 2025 (6:00 PM). Additionally, marks for both qualified and non-qualified candidates have been published on the SSC website within the same timeframe.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination took place from July 1 to 11, 2024, and the results were announced on September 6. A total of 39,835 candidates qualified for Tier 2 based on their Tier 1 performance. The Tier 2 exam was subsequently conducted on November 18, 2024.

On February 4, 2025, the commission released the option-cum-preference form, allowing candidates to submit their choices. According to SSC, a total of 27,092 candidates who completed this process were considered for further selection. The final result of the SSC CHSL 2024 exam was declared on February 18, 2025.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2025
14:29 PM
SSC CHSL 2024 SSC CHSL SSC
