Staff Selection Commission

SSC SI 2024: Medical and Document Verification Schedule Announced; Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
16:43 PM

File Image

Summary
SSC released the admit cards for the DME and DV round for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and CAPFs
According to the official schedule, the DME and DV process will be conducted from September 15 to 24, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the detailed medical examination (DME) and document verification (DV) round for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the regional SSC websites.

According to the official schedule, the DME and DV process will be conducted from September 15 to 24, 2025. Only those candidates who have cleared the earlier stages of the SSC SI recruitment process are eligible to appear in this final stage.

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Documents Required For Verification

Candidates must carry the following documents (original and photocopies) to the verification venue:

  1. Two recent passport-size colour photographs
  2. One valid photo ID proof (any of the following): Aadhaar Card / E-Aadhaar printout Voter ID card PAN card Passport Driving License Govt. School/College ID Employer ID (Govt./PSU) Any other photo ID issued by Central/State Government
  3. Aadhaar Card / E-Aadhaar printout
  4. Voter ID card
  5. PAN card
  6. Passport
  7. Driving License
  8. Govt. School/College ID
  9. Employer ID (Govt./PSU)
  10. Any other photo ID issued by Central/State Government
  11. Matriculation/Secondary School Certificate (as proof of age)
  12. Educational Qualification Certificate(s)
  13. Equivalency Certificate, if claiming an equivalent qualification
  14. Caste/Category Certificate, if applicable
  15. Valid Driving License for Motorcycle and Car (issued before the date of PST/PET) — mandatory for male candidates who opted for Delhi Police

Candidates will undergo medical examination conducted by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs, or a Grade-I Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon from a recognized Central or State Government hospital/dispensary. Medical fitness is a crucial criterion for final selection.

Candidates are advised to report on time with all original documents and prepare for the medical examination in accordance with SSC’s prescribed standards.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
16:46 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants Admit Card
