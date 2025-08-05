SSC CHT 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT at ssc.gov.in- Read Details Inside

Staff Selection Commission

Summary
Registered candidates can download the SSC CHT 2025 city intimation slip and view their allotted exam city by logging in through the official website at ssc.gov.in
As per the official schedule, the SSC CHT 2025 examination will be held on August 12

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the city intimation slip for the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) exam 2025 today, August 5. Registered candidates can download the SSC CHT 2025 city intimation slip and view their allotted exam city by logging in through the official website at ssc.gov.in.

As per the official update, candidates who have opted to use their own scribe are required to register and submit the details of their scribe on the Commission’s portal by August 8, 2025. The Commission stated that the SSC CHT admit card 2025 and the scribe's entry pass will be made available for download approximately two to three days prior to the examination.

As per the official schedule, the SSC CHT 2025 examination will be held on August 12. The exam will be conducted to recruit 437 vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

