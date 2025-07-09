SSC CGL 2025 Application Correction Window Now Open! Make Changes Till July 11

Summary Candidates who wish to make corrections in the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in As per the schedule, the correction window will close on July 11, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission is set to open the SSC CGL Exam 2025 correction window today, July 9, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the correction window will close on July 11, 2025. To make corrections and re-submit modified/ corrected applications for the first time, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as correction charge. For making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected applications for the second time, candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

As per the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14582 Group B and Group C vacancies in the organisation.

SSC CGL 2025 Application: Steps to make changes

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in Click on the login link and enter the login credentials Once done, your application form will be displayed on the screen Check the application form and make the corrections where needed Once done, click on submit Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use