SSC job aspirants

SSC CGL 2025 Application Correction Window Now Open! Make Changes Till July 11

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
12:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to make corrections in the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the correction window will close on July 11, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission is set to open the SSC CGL Exam 2025 correction window today, July 9, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the correction window will close on July 11, 2025. To make corrections and re-submit modified/ corrected applications for the first time, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as correction charge. For making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected applications for the second time, candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

As per the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recruitment drive will fill up 14582 Group B and Group C vacancies in the organisation.

SSC CGL 2025 Application: Steps to make changes

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter the login credentials
  3. Once done, your application form will be displayed on the screen
  4. Check the application form and make the corrections where needed
  5. Once done, click on submit
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use
Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
12:31 PM
SSC job aspirants SSC 2025 SSC CGL 2025
Similar stories
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Advises 3-Tier Grievance Redressal Committees for Medical Students Nationwide

Assam govt

Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List OUT at dme.assam.gov.in- Details Here

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling Deadline for BTech, BArch Admissions Extended

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Advises 3-Tier Grievance Redressal Committees for Medical Students Nationwide

Assam govt

Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List OUT at dme.assam.gov.in- Details Here

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling Deadline for BTech, BArch Admissions Extended

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Detai. . .

Anna University

Anna University Opens MTech, ME, Admissions 2025 Through GATE Scores - Steps & Key Da. . .

Bihar police

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 Out at csbc.bihar.gov.in - Direct Download Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality