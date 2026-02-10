UK’s King’s College Launches Third Edition of Scholarships for Indian Students: Vacancy & Details

Summary King’s College London has announced the third consecutive year of its Vice-Chancellor’s Awards, a dedicated scholarship programme for postgraduate students domiciled in India. Announcing the launch of the third year of the programme, Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor and President of King’s College London, expressed pride in continuing the initiative.

King’s College London has announced the third consecutive year of its Vice-Chancellor’s Awards, a dedicated scholarship programme for postgraduate students domiciled in India. The initiative is aimed at reducing financial barriers for Indian students seeking to pursue higher education in the UK, particularly degrees that are designed to create a positive impact on society.

Under the scholarship scheme, eligible students will receive a fee reduction of £5,000. A total of up to 40 Indian students will be selected to benefit from the award while studying full-time, on-campus postgraduate programmes at King’s College London starting from September 2026. The university stated that the scheme reflects its continued commitment to supporting talented students who demonstrate academic excellence and a strong sense of social responsibility.

To be considered for the Vice-Chancellor’s Award, applicants must clearly outline how they intend to use the skills and knowledge gained during their studies to contribute meaningfully to society after graduation. In addition, candidates are required to explain how they would make the most of their time at King’s College London, both in terms of academic engagement and personal development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the launch of the third year of the programme, Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor and President of King’s College London, expressed pride in continuing the initiative for Indian students. Recalling his own journey of leaving Delhi to pursue postgraduate studies abroad, he highlighted the transformative role of education in shaping future leaders and change-makers. He noted that the university offers a distinctive academic environment where passionate and talented students can thrive and go on to make a lasting positive contribution to society.

The Vice-Chancellor’s Awards for 2026 are open to India-based students who have received an offer for their first on-campus postgraduate degree at King’s College London. The scholarships cover a wide range of disciplines across multiple faculties, including Arts and Humanities, The Dickson Poon School of Law, the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s Business School, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural, Mathematical and Engineering Sciences, Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care, and Social Science and Public Policy.

King’s College London also highlighted its long and historic association with India. The university has been among the earliest institutions in the United Kingdom to introduce the teaching of Sanskrit and Bengali and counts renowned Indian poet, freedom fighter and former Governor of the United Provinces, Sarojini Naidu, among its distinguished alumni. This longstanding relationship continues to shape the university’s engagement with Indian students and scholars.

Since the launch of the Vice-Chancellor’s Awards in 2024, the programme has supported 60 Indian students in pursuing postgraduate degrees focused on creating social impact. Sharing her experience, Tilottama, a former award recipient who completed an MA in Comparative Literature at King’s, said the scholarship enabled her to fully participate in postgraduate life beyond academics. She credited the award with giving her the confidence to explore research and creative opportunities, including representing King’s at a conference in York and advancing professionally through a radio play produced by Elysium Theatre. She added that the support has brought her closer to her long-term goal of becoming a scholar-writer dedicated to translating and amplifying underrepresented South Asian histories.

The application process for the 2026 Vice-Chancellor’s Awards is currently open and will continue until the end of May. Interested Indian students can apply through the official King’s College London website, following confirmation of their admission offer.