Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 70th CCE: Phase 2 Interview Dates Released, Download Letters from Feb 26

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2026
16:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The roll number-wise interview schedule has been released on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Candidates appearing in the second phase of the interview can download their interview letters from February 26 by logging in to bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using their 70th CCE One Time Registration (OTR) credentials

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has scheduled the second phase of interviews for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) from March 9 to April 10. The interviews will be conducted at the BPSC office in Patna.

The roll number-wise interview schedule has been released on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The interview round is being held for candidates shortlisted in the 70th CCE Mains examination, including those selected for posts such as Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Financial Administrative Officer (FAO), and other equivalent positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates appearing in the second phase of the interview can download their interview letters from February 26 by logging in to bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using their 70th CCE One Time Registration (OTR) credentials.

The commission has instructed candidates to report at least one hour before the scheduled interview time on the allotted date. Candidates will also be required to pay ₹16 as a medical examination fee, which will be conducted by a medical board at the location specified by the commission.

BPSC has further stated that items such as Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and wristwatches are strictly prohibited inside the commission’s premises. Family members or relatives accompanying candidates will not be permitted inside the office.

Candidates should note that the first phase of counselling began on January 21 and will continue until February 28.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official BPSC website for further updates and instructions related to the interview process.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2026
16:12 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for Typing Skill Test Released; Download Link Here

Bar Council of India

AIBE XXI Registration to Begin Tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam Scheduled. . .

King’s College London
UK Scholarship

UK’s King’s College Launches Third Edition of Scholarships for Indian Students: V. . .

TS ECET 2026

TS ECET 2026 Registration Opens - Fee Payment Link, Key Dates and Application Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for Typing Skill Test Released; Download Link Here

Bar Council of India

AIBE XXI Registration to Begin Tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam Scheduled. . .

MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Counselling Schedule; Check Dates. . .

King’s College London
UK Scholarship

UK’s King’s College Launches Third Edition of Scholarships for Indian Students: V. . .

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Launches BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology - Who Can Apply? Check Eli. . .

TS ECET 2026

TS ECET 2026 Registration Opens - Fee Payment Link, Key Dates and Application Steps

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality