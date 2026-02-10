BPSC 70th CCE: Phase 2 Interview Dates Released, Download Letters from Feb 26

Summary The roll number-wise interview schedule has been released on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in Candidates appearing in the second phase of the interview can download their interview letters from February 26 by logging in to bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using their 70th CCE One Time Registration (OTR) credentials

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has scheduled the second phase of interviews for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) from March 9 to April 10. The interviews will be conducted at the BPSC office in Patna.

The roll number-wise interview schedule has been released on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The interview round is being held for candidates shortlisted in the 70th CCE Mains examination, including those selected for posts such as Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Financial Administrative Officer (FAO), and other equivalent positions.

Candidates appearing in the second phase of the interview can download their interview letters from February 26 by logging in to bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using their 70th CCE One Time Registration (OTR) credentials.

The commission has instructed candidates to report at least one hour before the scheduled interview time on the allotted date. Candidates will also be required to pay ₹16 as a medical examination fee, which will be conducted by a medical board at the location specified by the commission.

BPSC has further stated that items such as Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and wristwatches are strictly prohibited inside the commission’s premises. Family members or relatives accompanying candidates will not be permitted inside the office.

Candidates should note that the first phase of counselling began on January 21 and will continue until February 28.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official BPSC website for further updates and instructions related to the interview process.