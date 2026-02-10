IIT Madras

IIT Madras Launches BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology - Who Can Apply? Check Eligibility

Posted on 10 Feb 2026
12:35 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Aeronautics and Space Technology.
The institute confirmed that the programme will be delivered entirely in online mode.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Aeronautics and Space Technology, expanding its portfolio of online degree offerings. The institute confirmed that the programme will be delivered entirely in online mode and will not require candidates to qualify through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission.

The new programme was officially launched through a live event that saw participation from industry leaders, including representatives from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and professionals from the civil aviation sector. The involvement of industry stakeholders reflects the programme’s focus on aligning academic learning with real-world aerospace applications.

According to IIT Madras, students who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the programme. The course has been designed with a flexible learning structure, allowing students to progress at their own pace while meeting defined academic milestones. Examinations will be conducted on Sundays and will include a combination of centre-based tests and online proctored assessments to ensure accessibility for learners across locations.

The institute stated that graduates of the BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology can explore career opportunities in public sector undertakings, private aerospace and aviation companies, start-ups, and engineering analysis firms. In addition, the curriculum is structured to help students prepare for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and pursue higher education at premier institutions such as IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The programme will be delivered through a blend of recorded video lectures, live tutorial sessions and interactive online discussion forums. Students enrolled at the diploma level will undertake project-based learning using advanced engineering tools such as computational fluid dynamics and finite element methods, along with opportunities to pursue internships. At the BS level, learners will be required to complete a capstone project focused on the conceptual design of an aircraft or spacecraft.

IIT Madras also noted that high-performing students in the online programme may be considered for progression to on-campus programmes or advanced degrees at the institute, subject to their academic performance and eligibility criteria. The launch of this programme marks another step in IIT Madras’ efforts to broaden access to high-quality engineering education through flexible and technology-enabled learning pathways.

