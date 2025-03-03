SSC MTS

SSC Releases Final Vacancy List for MTS, Havaldar 2024 Recruitment: 11,518 Vacancies

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
18:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024.
Candidates can check the details on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024. Candidates can check the details on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

How to Check SSC MTS Results 2024

  1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘Results’ section.
  3. Click on the MTS Results 2024 link. A PDF file will open; search for your roll number in the list.
  4. Download and print the result for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Final SSC MTS 2024 Vacancy Breakdown

As per the latest notification, a total of 11,518 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive:

  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 8,079 posts
  • MTS (18-27 years age group): 1,193 posts
  • MTS (18-25 years age group): 6,889 posts
  • Havaldar (CBIC & CBN): 3,439 posts

Initially, SSC had advertised 4,887 vacancies, later increasing it to 6,144. Including 3,439 vacancies for the Havaldar post, the total count had stood at 9,583. With this latest announcement, the final number of vacancies has been confirmed as 11,518.

SSC MTS 2024 Selection Process

The recruitment process included a Computer-Based Test (CBT) held across multiple centers in India. Based on their performance, 27,011 candidates have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC MTS 2024 Minimum Qualifying Marks

To be considered for selection, candidates needed to secure the following minimum marks in both Session-I and Session-II of the CBT:

  • UR (Unreserved): 30%
  • OBC/EWS: 25%
  • All Other Categories: 20%

The Computer-Based Examination for these positions was conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The results were declared on January 21, 2025.

Last updated on 03 Mar 2025
18:42 PM
SSC MTS SSC
Similar stories
NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG 2024 Seat Allotment Out: Steps to Download Now

class 10 exams

AP SSC Board Class 10 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at bse.ap.gov.in- Read Details Here

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Release Date – Check Details

India Post

India Post GDS 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies- Read details inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG 2024 Seat Allotment Out: Steps to Download Now

class 10 exams

AP SSC Board Class 10 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at bse.ap.gov.in- Read Details Here

St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College Kolkata Hosts ‘Khel 8’: A Thrilling Inter-NCC Sports Compet. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Release Date – Check Details

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

Gear Up for Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology’s MSL 2025 – The Ultimate Footba. . .

India Post

India Post GDS 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies- Read details inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality