SSC Releases Final Vacancy List for MTS, Havaldar 2024 Recruitment: 11,518 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024. Candidates can check the details on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

How to Check SSC MTS Results 2024

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Navigate to the ‘Results’ section. Click on the MTS Results 2024 link. A PDF file will open; search for your roll number in the list. Download and print the result for future reference.

Final SSC MTS 2024 Vacancy Breakdown

As per the latest notification, a total of 11,518 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive:

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 8,079 posts

MTS (18-27 years age group): 1,193 posts

MTS (18-25 years age group): 6,889 posts

Havaldar (CBIC & CBN): 3,439 posts

Initially, SSC had advertised 4,887 vacancies, later increasing it to 6,144. Including 3,439 vacancies for the Havaldar post, the total count had stood at 9,583. With this latest announcement, the final number of vacancies has been confirmed as 11,518.

SSC MTS 2024 Selection Process

The recruitment process included a Computer-Based Test (CBT) held across multiple centers in India. Based on their performance, 27,011 candidates have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC MTS 2024 Minimum Qualifying Marks

To be considered for selection, candidates needed to secure the following minimum marks in both Session-I and Session-II of the CBT:

UR (Unreserved): 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All Other Categories: 20%

The Computer-Based Examination for these positions was conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The results were declared on January 21, 2025.