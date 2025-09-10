SSC MTS 2025: 8000+ Posts Up for Grabs; Exam Begins September 20- Details Inside

Summary Candidates who have registered for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 can now check the detailed vacancy notice on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in The computer-based examination (CBE) for SSC MTS 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the tentative vacancies list for the upcoming SSC MTS 2025 examination. Candidates who have registered for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 can now check the detailed vacancy notice on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, a total of 8021 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. This includes:

6078 vacancies for MTS (Non-Technical) posts under the 18–25 years age group,

732 vacancies for MTS (Non-Technical) posts under the 18–27 years age group, and

1211 vacancies for Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN.

The computer-based examination (CBE) for SSC MTS 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2025 Vacancies List: Steps to check

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Click on the notice titled “SSC MTS 2025 Tentative Vacancies List” on the homepage. A PDF document will open displaying the category-wise and post-wise vacancy details. Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to review the vacancy distribution carefully and begin preparations accordingly, especially considering the competition for SSC exams remains high year after year.