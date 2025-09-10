SSC MTS 2025: 8000+ Posts Up for Grabs; Exam Begins September 20- Details Inside

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the tentative vacancies list for the upcoming SSC MTS 2025 examination. Candidates who have registered for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 can now check the detailed vacancy notice on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.
According to the notification, a total of 8021 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. This includes:
- 6078 vacancies for MTS (Non-Technical) posts under the 18–25 years age group,
- 732 vacancies for MTS (Non-Technical) posts under the 18–27 years age group, and
- 1211 vacancies for Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN.
The computer-based examination (CBE) for SSC MTS 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2025 Vacancies List: Steps to check
- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on the notice titled “SSC MTS 2025 Tentative Vacancies List” on the homepage.
- A PDF document will open displaying the category-wise and post-wise vacancy details.
- Download the file and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to review the vacancy distribution carefully and begin preparations accordingly, especially considering the competition for SSC exams remains high year after year.