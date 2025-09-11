SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Commission Issues Strict Advisory Ahead of Exam! All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Sep 2025
11:18 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-1 2025 from September 12.
Ahead of the exam, SSC has issued a strong advisory to candidates regarding all upcoming Computer-Based Examinations (CBE).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-1 2025 from September 12, with the test running till September 26 across 260 centres in 129 cities. The exam, which is being conducted for 14,582 vacancies, will be held in a computer-based mode. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official portal, ssc.gov.in, using their login credentials.

Ahead of the exam, SSC has issued a strong advisory to candidates regarding all upcoming Computer-Based Examinations (CBE), warning that any attempt to indulge in unfair means will result in the cancellation of candidature. The commission has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against malpractices, adding that strict action will be taken under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which prescribes imprisonment and fines of up to 10 years and ₹1 crore for offenders.

To strengthen exam integrity, SSC has introduced advanced detection measures. These include remote control node tracking, Aadhaar-based biometric verification, facial recognition at entry and exit points, and CCTV surveillance backed by AI analytics to flag impersonation or suspicious behaviour. Interestingly, SSC clarified that invigilators may not intervene immediately to prevent disruption of the exam hall; instead, electronic evidence will be used later to take action, and such candidates’ scores will not be processed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory also listed important exam-day instructions. Candidates must avoid writing answers on rough sheets for bulk entry later, as the system will flag this as "fast answering." Talking, peeking at other computers, or attempting to lock Aadhaar biometrics are also prohibited.

The commission recently cautioned that sharing post-exam paper discussions or analyses on social media will now be treated as a criminal offence— a move that has sparked debate among students and educators, many of whom view it as curbing free expression.

Last updated on 11 Sep 2025
11:19 AM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL 2025 advisory
Similar stories
Haryana government

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins; 200 MBBS Seats Added

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Registration Begins - Link and Detailed Guide

WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Released; Jadavpur, Calcutta University Closing Ranks Anno. . .

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Coal India Signs MoU to Upgrade 76 Eklavya Schools - Over 30K Tribal Students to Bene. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Haryana government

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins; 200 MBBS Seats Added

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Registration Begins - Link and Detailed Guide

WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Cut-Off Released; Jadavpur, Calcutta University Closing Ranks Anno. . .

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Coal India Signs MoU to Upgrade 76 Eklavya Schools - Over 30K Tribal Students to Bene. . .

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad Expands Globally: Dharmendra Pradhan to Launch Dubai Campus During UAE . . .

APSCHE

APSCHE To Release AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result- Notice Issued Regar. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality