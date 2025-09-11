SSC CGL 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Commission Issues Strict Advisory Ahead of Exam! All Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-1 2025 from September 12. Ahead of the exam, SSC has issued a strong advisory to candidates regarding all upcoming Computer-Based Examinations (CBE).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-1 2025 from September 12, with the test running till September 26 across 260 centres in 129 cities. The exam, which is being conducted for 14,582 vacancies, will be held in a computer-based mode. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official portal, ssc.gov.in, using their login credentials.

Ahead of the exam, SSC has issued a strong advisory to candidates regarding all upcoming Computer-Based Examinations (CBE), warning that any attempt to indulge in unfair means will result in the cancellation of candidature. The commission has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against malpractices, adding that strict action will be taken under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which prescribes imprisonment and fines of up to 10 years and ₹1 crore for offenders.

To strengthen exam integrity, SSC has introduced advanced detection measures. These include remote control node tracking, Aadhaar-based biometric verification, facial recognition at entry and exit points, and CCTV surveillance backed by AI analytics to flag impersonation or suspicious behaviour. Interestingly, SSC clarified that invigilators may not intervene immediately to prevent disruption of the exam hall; instead, electronic evidence will be used later to take action, and such candidates’ scores will not be processed.

The advisory also listed important exam-day instructions. Candidates must avoid writing answers on rough sheets for bulk entry later, as the system will flag this as "fast answering." Talking, peeking at other computers, or attempting to lock Aadhaar biometrics are also prohibited.

The commission recently cautioned that sharing post-exam paper discussions or analyses on social media will now be treated as a criminal offence— a move that has sparked debate among students and educators, many of whom view it as curbing free expression.