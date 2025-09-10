SSC

SSC Warns Against Sharing Exam Papers, Cites Strict Action Under PEA Act 2024

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
11:53 AM
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a strict advisory warning candidates, content creators, and social media users against discussing, analysing, or circulating SSC exam question papers. The Commission stated that it has noticed instances of individuals sharing details of ongoing or concluded examinations online, which is a violation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024).

The PEA Act has been introduced to ensure transparency and fairness in competitive examinations. Key provisions include:

Section 3 (Unfair Means): Prohibits leakage, disclosure, access, possession, or sharing of question papers and answer keys without authority.

Section 9 (Nature of Offences): All offences under this Act are classified as cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

Section 10 (Penalties):

  • Individuals: 3–5 years imprisonment and fines up to ₹10 lakh.
  • Service providers/institutions: Fine up to ₹1 crore, disqualification from exams, and recovery of costs.
  • Organised crimes: 5–10 years imprisonment with fines starting from ₹1 crore.

All content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are hereby warned not to indulge in discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or their contents in any manner. Any violation will invite strict penal action under the above provisions of the PEA Act, 2024, in addition to other applicable laws,” the Commission clarified.

The warning comes at a time when SSC is facing criticism from aspirants over alleged irregularities in the recently held Selection Posts/Phase XIII Exams 2025 (July 24–August 2). Candidates and coaching institutes reported multiple issues, including technical glitches during computer-based tests and examination centres being allotted far from candidates’ hometowns—sometimes up to 500 km away.

The SSC has appealed to all candidates and stakeholders to maintain the sanctity of examinations by refraining from engaging in prohibited activities.

