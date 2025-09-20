SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2024 Revised Result - Commission Denies Fake Letter; Issues Clarification

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a clarification stating that a letter dated August 8, 2025, circulating in the name of its Northern Region regarding the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2024, is fake.
The Commission has urged all user departments and ministries not to act on the fraudulent communication.

According to SSC, the forged letter falsely claimed that the Commission had decided to declare a revised result for certain CHSL 2024 candidates whose results were allegedly left out during the final declaration. It also directed ministries to provide details of unfilled vacancies so that such candidates could be adjusted against available posts.

In its official notice, SSC clarified: “The said letter is fake/forged. No such letter has been issued by the Commission. All user departments/ministries are requested not to take any action in response to the aforesaid letter dated 08.08.2025.”

Reiterating its guidelines, SSC stated that it has already discontinued sending physical dossiers of selected candidates, and only e-dossiers are considered valid. Any physical dossiers received by ministries or organisations should not be accepted.

The forged letter had misleadingly described the matter as “urgent,” sought immediate consent from departments, and claimed to carry approval from higher authorities. SSC has confirmed that the document has no validity and should be ignored.

The Commission advised user departments to rely only on official notices issued through authorised channels and to disregard such misleading communications.

