SSC Announces Re-Exam for CGL 2025 Tier-I Candidates: Check New Date and Notice

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that a re-examination will be conducted on or before September 26, 2025, for candidates of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I exam who encountered technical glitches during their computer-based test.

The Commission launched a dedicated feedback portal via candidate login on ssc.gov.in, where nearly 10,000 responses were received within a week. Of these, close to 2,000 candidates reported issues such as repeated system restarts and disruptions during the exam. SSC confirmed that each complaint is being verified by its regional offices, and only genuine cases will be considered for the re-test.

“The Commission is examining each such complaint with due diligence. The feedback is being cross-checked by the respective Regional Offices of the Commission. In cases where the claims are found to be genuine, the Commission has decided to offer another opportunity to such affected candidates, whose re-examination shall be conducted on or before 26.09.2025,” SSC stated.

SSC Chairman Gopalakrishnan S highlighted that over 28 lakh candidates registered for CGL 2025. For the first time, the exam is being conducted on laptops at select centres in Kolkata to improve transparency and eventually move towards single-shift examinations.

Amid claims of widespread cancellations on social media, SSC clarified that the exam is progressing smoothly nationwide. Out of 2,435 planned shifts, only 25 were cancelled, affecting 7,705 candidates who have already been rescheduled. The CGL Tier-I exam, which began on September 12, will continue until September 26 across 227 centres.

