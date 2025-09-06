SSC

SSC Launches AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to Standardise Exams - 8000 Seats to be Introduced

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
11:54 AM

File Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled the Advanced and Dependable Assessment & Resourceful Secured Hub (AADARSH) Pariksha Kendra initiative, a major reform aimed at strengthening and standardising its examination process. The announcement was made in New Delhi by SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan, in the presence of senior officials from EdCIL, RailTel, C-DAC, and CBSE.

Under this initiative, 8,000 seats will be introduced across AADARSH Pariksha Kendras (APK) for the upcoming SSC exams. These centres will feature computer-based testing facilities with ISO-certified infrastructure, including air-conditioned halls, secure baggage storage areas, and protected printing mechanisms.

To further enhance security and transparency, the centres will be equipped with AI-enabled CCTV cameras, ensuring surveillance with no blind spots. Facilities will also include zones for biometric registration, centrally monitored command rooms, and on-site technical support for smooth operations.

In terms of exam centre allocation, SSC has assured that over 90% of candidates will be allotted exam centres from their three preferred options, while the remaining will be offered centres within 200 km of their residence. To maintain uniformity, the Commission will also introduce standardised stationery across all exam centres.

As part of its digital reforms, the SSC will soon launch an official YouTube channel to provide updates and notifications directly to candidates. Additionally, a dedicated grievance hub will be operational from the next exam cycle, designed to address candidate concerns in a structured and time-bound manner.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
11:56 AM
SSC Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025
