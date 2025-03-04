Staff Selection Commission increases vacancies for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024-Details

Summary As per the commission's latest notification, the exam will fill a total of 11,518 vacancies Earlier, 4,887 vacancies were to be filled and later increased it to 6,144

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released final vacancies to be filled through the Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024 at the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in.

As per the commission's latest notification, the exam will fill a total of 11,518 vacancies. Of these, 8079 are for Multi Tasking Staff posts while 3439 are for the Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) post. Earlier, 4,887 vacancies were to be filled and later increased it to 6,144. Along with the 3,439 Havaldar in CIBC and CBN vacancies, the total number stood at 9,583.

With the commission's latest announcement, the total number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive stands at 11,518. According to the schedule, SSC MTS, Havaldar Computer-Based Test (CBT) took place from September 30 to November 11 at different centers all over the country.

“The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of MTS, their candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS. Final result for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at a later stage after completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar,” SSC said in the result notification.