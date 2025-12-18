NTA

NTA Releases UGC NET 2025 December Session Exam Schedule; Check Detailed Timetable Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the UGC NET 2025 December session, which will be conducted in computer-based mode from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The examination is held to determine candidates’ eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions.

According to the official notification, the NTA will issue the UGC NET 2025 exam city intimation slip at least 10 days prior to the examination. Based on the timeline, candidates can expect the city slip to be released around December 21, 2025. The UGC NET admit card will be issued subsequently.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

December 31

Morning Shift: Law, Social Work, Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Kashmiri, Konkani

January 2

  • Morning Shift: Computer Science and Applications, Library and Information Science, Urdu, Forensic Science, Bengali, Arabic, Bodo, Human Rights and Duties
  • Afternoon Shift: Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Oriya, Yoga, Punjabi, Social Medicine & Community Health, Women Studies

January 3

  • Morning Shift: Commerce, Sanskrit, Santali, Criminology, Political Science and International/Area Studies, Disaster Management, Museology and Conservation
  • Afternoon Shift: Geography, Education, Folk Literature, Maithili, Indian Culture, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions

January 5

  • Morning Shift: English, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Anthropology, Adult and Continuing Education, French, Dogri, Russian, Chinese
  • Afternoon Shift: History, Visual Art, Assamese, Tribal and Regional Languages/Literature, Archaeology, Gujarati, Rajasthani

January 6

  • Morning Shift: Political Science, Defence and Strategic Studies, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Hindu Studies, Nepali, Comparative Literature, Japanese, Sindhi
  • Afternoon Shift: Hindi, Tamil, Mass Communication and Journalism, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Indian Knowledge Systems, German

January 7

  • Morning Shift: Economics and Allied Subjects, Management, Public Administration, Population Studies, Linguistics, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian and Peace Studies, Ayurveda Biology, Pali
  • Afternoon Shift: Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Physical Education, Labour and Social Welfare, Electronic Science, Music, Marathi, Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre)

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates related to the exam city slip, admit card, and exam-day instructions.

