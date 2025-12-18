NEET counselling

West Bengal NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised; Choice Filling to Begin December 19

Posted on 18 Dec 2025
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), West Bengal, has revised the schedule for West Bengal NEET PG Round 2 counselling 2025. As per the updated timeline, candidates will be able to begin choice filling from 4 pm on December 19, following the publication of the round 2 seat matrix after 2 pm on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the revised notification, candidates who were allotted seats in round 1 will be given the option to surrender their seats on December 18, between 10 am and 4 pm, at the respective allotted colleges.

The DME further announced that the round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on December 24 after 2 pm. Selected candidates will be required to report for admission between December 26 and December 30.

The counselling authority also clarified that several postgraduate medical seats added to the round 2 seat matrix are still awaiting formal Letters of Permission (LOP) from the National Medical Commission (NMC). However, the absence of LOPs will not delay the counselling process.

“The LOPs for newly sanctioned or increased PG seats for the academic year 2025–26 are in the process of being issued. Counselling authorities need not wait for the LOPs from institutions to include them in the counselling process. The list uploaded on the website shall be considered a valid document for the counselling process,” the official notice stated.

WB NEET PG Round 2 Revised Counselling Schedule 2025

  • Online seat surrender for Round 1 candidates: December 18, from 10 am to 4 pm
  • Publication of verified candidates list and seat matrix: December 19, after 2 pm
  • Online choice filling and locking: December 19, from 4 pm to 12 midnight on December 21
  • Round 2 seat allotment result: December 24, after 2 pm
  • Reporting and admission at allotted colleges: December 26, 27, 29, and 30, from 11 am to 4 pm

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official counselling portal for updates and ensure adherence to the revised schedule to avoid missing critical deadlines.

