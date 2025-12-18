ICAI Releases CA Intermediate and Final Admit Cards for January 2026 Exams- Read Details Here

Admit Card

ICAI Releases CA Intermediate and Final Admit Cards for January 2026 Exams

Summary
Eligible candidates can download their ICAI CA admit card 2026 through the official website, eservices.icai.org
The ICAI CA Inter and Final admit card 2026 contains details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, registration and roll numbers, selected group, exam centre name and address, reporting time, exam dates, and important instructions

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the CA Intermediate and CA Final admit cards for the January 2026 session. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official ICAI portal at eservices.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Admit Card 2026 contains important details including the candidate’s name and photograph, registration and roll numbers, selected group, examination centre name and address, reporting time, exam dates, and key instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Meanwhile, the CA Foundation January 2026 examinations are scheduled to be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exams will take place on January 4, 7 and 9, followed by Group 2 exams on January 12, 15 and 17. The CA Final Group 1 examinations are scheduled for January 5, 7 and 9, while Group 2 exams will be conducted on January 11, 13 and 16, 2026.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org.
  2. Click on the “ICAI CA Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Select the January 2026 session for CA Intermediate or CA Final.
  4. Log in using your user ID and password.
  5. Submit the details to view the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card.
  6. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and keep a printed copy handy for the examination day.

