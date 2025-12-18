NEET PG

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: 3,830 Candidates Eligible; Seat Allotment on December 21

Summary
A total of 3,830 candidates have been declared eligible to participate in round 2 of the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling process
According to the published merit list, the round 2 cut-off ranges from All India Rank (AIR) 310 with 649 marks to AIR 1,38,014 with 235 marks for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and diploma courses

SMS Medical College, Jaipur, has released the Rajasthan NEET PG state merit list 2025 and the final seat matrix for the second round of counselling. A total of 3,830 candidates have been declared eligible to participate in round 2 of the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling process.

According to the published merit list, the round 2 cut-off ranges from All India Rank (AIR) 310 with 649 marks to AIR 1,38,014 with 235 marks for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and diploma courses. Eligible candidates will compete for 1,240 seats available under government and management quotas in government and private medical colleges across the state.

As per the counselling guidelines, candidates opting for seats in government medical colleges, government society medical colleges, and district government hospitals are required to pay a security deposit of Rs 1 lakh. Those opting for management quota seats must deposit Rs 2 lakh, while candidates choosing private medical college seats are required to pay a higher security amount of Rs 5 lakh. The last date to pay the security deposit is December 19.

The round 2 choice filling process will also conclude on December 19, with the preferences submitted by candidates being auto-locked at 11.45 pm on the final day. The Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on December 21 on the official website, rajpgneet2025.in.

Candidates are advised to complete the fee payment and choice filling process within the stipulated timeline to be considered for seat allotment in the second round.

NEET PG NEET PG 2025 Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2024
