SSC 2025

SSC Opens One-Time Registration (OTR) Edit Window; Know Details and Modification Rules

Posted on 09 Oct 2025
11:59 AM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the One-Time Registration (OTR) edit window from October 8, 2025.
Candidates can log in using their application number and password to access the OTR module and make necessary changes.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the One-Time Registration (OTR) edit window from October 8, 2025, allowing candidates to modify or correct their personal details through the official website — ssc.gov.in.

Candidates can log in using their application number and password to access the OTR module and make necessary changes. This facility enables aspirants to update crucial details such as name, date of birth (DOB), gender, category, disability status, educational qualifications, contact details (mobile number and email ID), and address information.

Earlier, the Commission had opened the OTR correction window on August 14, 2025, for a limited period. This re-opening provides another opportunity for candidates to ensure accuracy in their registration details before the upcoming SSC examinations.

Candidates are hereby informed that the edit OTR facility will be available from 08.10.2025 onwards. Candidates who wish to modify/correct their details are advised to utilise the said facility from the prescribed date,” stated the official SSC notice.

The Commission has also clarified that visually impaired candidates can now bypass Aadhaar-based face authentication during the application process. However, SSC has not yet announced the deadline for accessing this OTR edit window.

Additionally, SSC has launched its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) — @SSC_GoI — where candidates can receive verified updates, notifications, and announcements directly from the Commission.

In a related update, SSC has scheduled a re-examination for SSC CGL 2025 on October 14, 2025. The re-exam will be held for candidates affected by technical disruptions, attempted malpractices, and the Mumbai fire incident on September 26.

For any queries regarding OTR modification, candidates can reach out to the SSC helpdesk via telephone at 1800-309-3063 or email at helpdesk-ssc@ssc.nic.in. The Commission has also stated that physical representations will not be accepted.

