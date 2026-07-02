NEET UG Overhaul Proposed by Panel; Multi-Shift Exam, CBT Mode Under Consideration

Summary A parliamentary standing committee has recommended multiple reforms to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG). The recommendations were made following discussions on the conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and broader examination reforms.

A parliamentary standing committee has recommended multiple reforms to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG). The recommendations were made following discussions on the conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and broader examination reforms, with the committee highlighting the logistical and security challenges of organising a single-day examination for more than 20 lakh candidates. If approved by the government, the proposed changes are expected to be implemented starting in 2027.

The recommendations were discussed during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Mukul Wasnik. Senior officials, including National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan, who heads the high-powered committee on examination reforms, briefed members on the successful conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21 and the steps being taken to strengthen the examination system following the cancellation of the original May 3 exam over alleged paper leak allegations.

To improve security and reduce the operational burden of conducting a nationwide examination on a single day, several Members of Parliament proposed that NEET UG be conducted in multiple phases or shifts across different states, on the lines of examinations such as JEE Main and certain Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment tests. The committee observed that distributing candidates across multiple sessions could help minimise security risks, improve examination management and streamline the overall process. However, the NTA informed the panel that any decision on conducting NEET UG in multiple phases would rest with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is the nodal ministry for the examination.

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The committee also recommended that NEET UG gradually shift to a computer-based format, but stressed that the transition should only take place after establishing robust digital infrastructure across the country. Members cautioned that adequate computer facilities, connectivity and technical support must be ensured in rural and remote regions before implementing such a move so that students from smaller towns and economically weaker backgrounds are not placed at a disadvantage. The panel emphasised that all necessary preparations should be completed well in advance to guarantee a smooth and equitable transition to CBT mode.

Another proposal discussed during the meeting was the introduction of separate entrance examinations for MBBS, AYUSH and nursing courses to reduce the number of candidates appearing for a single test and provide a more specialised admission process. However, NTA officials informed the committee that such a proposal is not feasible under the existing admission framework, as admissions to all these programmes are currently based on NEET scores. The agency clarified that the final decision on any such proposal would be taken by the Union Health Ministry.

Members of the committee also suggested granting statutory status to the National Testing Agency to strengthen its institutional capacity and enable it to independently conduct examinations of NEET's scale more effectively. At present, the NTA functions as an autonomous body registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. MPs noted that the successful conduct of the June 21 re-examination involved extensive coordination among multiple government agencies and argued that enhancing the agency's legal and administrative powers would improve its ability to manage large-scale national examinations in the future.

The committee appreciated the conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, describing it as secure, transparent and well managed. During the meeting, NTA officials outlined several enhanced security measures adopted for the re-examination, including temporary restrictions on Telegram, monitoring of WhatsApp channels, increased surveillance mechanisms and redesigned question papers aimed at preventing leaks and malpractice. The agency assured the committee that it remains committed to ensuring a secure, transparent and malpractice-free examination process in the coming years.

Members also raised concerns regarding candidates who were denied entry after arriving late at examination centres, noting that visuals of distressed aspirants had sparked public concern. The committee urged the NTA to explore measures that could address such situations while maintaining examination discipline. In addition, members discussed the growing influence of artificial intelligence on education and employment, as well as the increasing impact of social media on children, with experts briefing the panel on strategies to improve employability and prepare the education system for emerging technologies.