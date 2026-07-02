IMU CET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Released - Check Admission Status, Verification Schedule

Summary The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for the IMU Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026. Candidates who participated in the online counselling process can now check their allotment status through the university’s official admission portal (imu.edu.in).

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for the IMU Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026. Candidates who participated in the online counselling process can now check their allotment status through the university’s official admission portal (imu.edu.in) and view the results of the first round of seat allocation. Candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of their allotment status for future admission-related procedures.

The university has informed candidates that the window for provisional seat allotment confirmation and initial acceptance formally concluded on June 29. Only those candidates who successfully completed the required fee payment process within the stipulated timeline are eligible to access the counselling portal and related documents. Such candidates can log in to download their payment confirmation slip or receipt as well as the confirmation acceptance document, which will serve as important records during the subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates who have secured seats and completed the acceptance process are now required to participate in certificate verification, which is currently underway. As per the admission schedule, the document verification process commenced on June 30 and will continue until July 2, 2026. During this phase, candidates must ensure that all required academic, identity, and eligibility documents are verified in accordance with the university’s admission guidelines.

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The publication of the second round of seat allotment is expected to be announced shortly by the university. Candidates who are awaiting seat upgrades or who were not allotted a seat in the first round are advised to regularly monitor the official admission portal for updates regarding subsequent counselling rounds and admission schedules.

The IMU CET counselling process plays a crucial role in admissions to various maritime programmes offered by the Indian Maritime University.

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