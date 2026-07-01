NBEMS Declares NEET PG 2026 Exam Date at nbe.edu.in; Check Complete Schedule Here

Summary Eligible candidates can now submit their application forms through the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in NBEMS will issue the NEET PG 2026 admit card on July 27, while the exam city slip will be released on August 11

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their application forms through the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply is July 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and carefully verify all details before submitting the form.

NEET PG Schedule 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

NBEMS has released the following schedule for NEET PG 2026:

Online registration Begins- July 1, 2026

Last date to apply- July 21, 2026

Admit card release- July 27, 2026

Exam city slip- August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 examination- August 30, 2026

Result declaration- By September 30, 2026

NEET PG Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website. Click on the NEET PG 2026 Registration link. Register using the required details and generate login credentials. Log in and fill out the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Review all details carefully and submit the form. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NBEMS websites for updates regarding the information bulletin, application process, admit card, and examination guidelines.