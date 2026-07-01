NBEMS

NBEMS Declares NEET PG 2026 Exam Date at nbe.edu.in; Check Complete Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
17:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now submit their application forms through the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in
NBEMS will issue the NEET PG 2026 admit card on July 27, while the exam city slip will be released on August 11

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their application forms through the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply is July 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and carefully verify all details before submitting the form.

NEET PG Schedule 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

NBEMS has released the following schedule for NEET PG 2026:

Online registration Begins- July 1, 2026

Last date to apply- July 21, 2026

Admit card release- July 27, 2026

Exam city slip- August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 examination- August 30, 2026

Result declaration- By September 30, 2026

NEET PG Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official NBEMS website.
  2. Click on the NEET PG 2026 Registration link.
  3. Register using the required details and generate login credentials.
  4. Log in and fill out the application form.
  5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  6. Review all details carefully and submit the form.
  7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NBEMS websites for updates regarding the information bulletin, application process, admit card, and examination guidelines.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
17:34 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET PG 2026
Similar stories
State Bank of India

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released for July 11 Exam; Download Hall Ticket for 7,. . .

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRMJEEE Slot Booking For Phase 3 Begins Tomorrow; Hall Ticket Download at srmist.edu.. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET PG Registration 2026 Begins at natboard.edu.in; NBEMS Issues Important Advisory

Andhra Pradesh

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Over 1.82 Lakh Qualify in En. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET PG Registration 2026 Begins at natboard.edu.in; NBEMS Issues Important Advisory

Andhra Pradesh

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Over 1.82 Lakh Qualify in En. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released for July 11 Exam; Download Hall Ticket for 7,. . .

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRMJEEE Slot Booking For Phase 3 Begins Tomorrow; Hall Ticket Download at srmist.edu.. . .

Jaipur

Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Sees Chaos After Candidates Allege Delay in Question Paper Di. . .

Haryana government

HTET Admit Card 2026 Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality