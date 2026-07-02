The egg-shaped nutrition gap widens

Summary Experts say eggs are a valuable protein source in school meals, though well-planned vegetarian alternatives can meet children's nutritional needs The proposed egg replacement has sparked debate as many government school students depend on midday meals, with teachers noting higher turnout on egg days

Calcutta: One student opens a lunchbox packed with egg and chicken sandwiches and fruits brought from home. Another eagerly waits for Wednesday, when the school midday meal usually includes an egg. As eggs are set to be replaced with vegetarian alternatives in some government school midday meals in Bengal under an Iskcon-run menu, a larger question emerges — can one egg really make a difference?

The proposed menu has sparked a debate that goes beyond personal food preferences. For children who rely on the midday meal as their most nutritious meal of the day, nutritionists and doctors say the key question is whether vegetarian alternatives can provide the same quality of protein.

Class VIII student Ankita Ghosh of Prafulla Sen Girls’ High School (H.S), Naihati, says egg-day is special. “I especially look forward to the egg item on Wednesdays.”

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Her classmate, Payel Dey, has a different favourite. “I like the soyabean dishes more than the non-vegetarian ones,” she said. Teachers say the enthusiasm around egg-day is hard to miss. Shila Saha Halder, assistant teacher, said around 70 to 80 per cent of students eat the midday meal. “On the day that we give eggs, students are more enthusiastic,” she said.

At Belgharia Jatiya Vidyaniketan for Girls (H.S), assistant teacher Chaitali Banerjee points out that many students come from economically weaker families. “They depend on this meal to be healthy. It is wholesome, fulfilling and aids their growth,” she said.

According to Dr Shubhadeep Das, senior consultant and clinical lead (paediatrics and paediatric intensive care unit), Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah, children aged 11 to 16 require about 40 to 55 grams of protein daily, depending on age and activity level. One egg provides around six to seven grams of complete protein along with iron, Vitamins B12 and D, and choline, which is important for brain development. Legumes and dairy products together can replace eggs, he said.

Dietician Doel Roy says vegetarian substitutes can work only if meals are planned. Milk and dairy products are excellent protein sources, particularly when paired with soyabeans, especially for menstruating girls.

The contrast is evident in private schools. Amrolly Datta, a Class X student at Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, usually carries egg or chicken sandwiches along with fruit. Private schools are also encouraging healthy eating. Principal Simran Sanghera of Asian International School said the school has replaced packaged food in its canteen with fresh juices and vegetarian meals. Deepshikha Samajdar, whose son studies at Birla High School, packs vegetarian meals for school but ensures he gets eggs, fish and chicken at home.

For Chandan Ganguly, father of a Ballygunge Government High School student, eggs made all the difference.