Play of words, seasonal hues and Tagore

Summary Schools marked Rabindra Jayanti with music, theatre and language activities, using Tagore's works to celebrate culture, creativity and Bengali heritage Schools also welcomed Nursery children with parents, honoured support staff and celebrated achievements through Foundation Day awards and new initiatives

Nature story

For Debottam Mallick of Class XII, Rabindra Jayanti this year was not just about songs and celebrations — it was about understanding how knowledge and maturity blend with nature. “Tagore’s works stand out as exemplary emblems at every step of our life,” he said.

The consciousness of nature, nostalgia and a fading ecological balance lay at the centre of Mahadevi Birla World Academy’s Rabindra Jayanti celebration on May 22, when Bengal’s six seasons got a new life through music, theatre and dance. The school curated Riturongo — a cultural presentation that transformed the stage into a canvas of Bengal’s cyclical beauty.

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At the heart of the programme was the radio play, Rwitu Bibhrat o Kabiguru, with singers and dancers performing pieces dedicated to each season. It juxtaposed Tagore’s romantic imagination of Bengal’s six seasons with the realities of modern urban life.

The production explored how pollution, global warming and relentless modernity are steadily severing humanity’s relationship with nature through humour and witty dialogues. References to smog-filled autumn skies and disrupted seasonal rhythms underscored the environmental anxieties shaping contemporary life.

The programme also echoed the school theme for the 2026–27 session — Innovation, Kindness and Community.

Innovation emerged through the fusion of theatre, dance and music, while the concern for environmental degradation reinforced the need for kindness towards nature itself.

Renditions of Darun agnibaane re and Poush toder daak diyechhe deepened the emotional texture of the evening, while dance performances set to Himer raate and Aaji dokhin duyar khola were appreciated.

Through Tagore’s compositions, students were reminded that regeneration and growth remain intrinsic to nature’s design — but only if humanity learns restraint.

"The focus was on climate and how seasons remain part of nature’s eternal cycle, with regeneration and growth as the key message. Students recognised the need to be responsible champions of the environment so seasons remain intact for humanity to flourish," said principal Anjana Saha.

Rain songs

For Debmalya Mukherjee of Class XI, this Rabindra Jayanti recorded many firsts. Having only listened to Rabindrasangeet before, he finally got a chance to perform on stage.

"Adjusting to a new school, new surroundings and new classmates and now being part of a performance, made the event memorable," he said. Also he wore a dhoti for the first time.

It was all about Tagore's timeless creations as Calcutta Public School, Kalikapur, celebrated Rabindra Jayanti on May 15. Principal Proma Das, secretary Dr Tathagata Das, Protichi Lahiri Sengupta, principal of the Bidhan Park branch, and Abhilasha Das, principal of the Barasat branch, attended the event.

The programme opened with a welcome song, followed by Kavi Smaran, a tribute that revisited Tagore's literary achievements, philosophy and contribution to India's cultural heritage.

Students and teachers presented music, dance and recitation. The highlight was Tagore's Kalmrigaya, which the students recreated through music and enactment. Another segment, Barsha Mangal, celebrated Tagore's fascination with the monsoon. The programme concluded with Utsav, a curtain-call presentation.

"Tagore believed that true education extended beyond textbooks, fostering holistic development, boundless creativity and empathy. I also encourage my students to remain rooted in their culture while embracing a global outlook," said the principal.

Bengali magic

Aarav Dutta of Class IX celebrated Rabindra Jayanti by playing a Bengali word game that made him realise that he can get creative with his mother tongue. He was not the only one.

Classes VI to XI of Birla High School paid tribute to Tagore with a workshop-cum-talk show, Shabdabaaji – Shabdabaajir Kistimaat, Rabindranath Hridoy Thak, on May 12. The language games that followed offered students a fresh perspective on Bengali.

The chief guest and keynote speaker on the occasion was writer Pracheta Gupta. Also present was Tanmoy Roychowdhury, founder of the fun language-based game, Shabdabaaji.

The programme was inaugurated by the guests and dean-academics Farida Singh, among others.

The choir presented the Rabindrasangeet, Prano bhoriye trisha horiye.

Pracheta Gupta spoke about the changing relationship between the youth and Bengali literature. He stressed the role of educational institutions in preserving linguistic heritage. He urged students to explore literature, science and history for both knowledge and enjoyment.

A recitation of Tagore’s Proshno by Sreehan Sarkar of Class VIII followed.

The second half belonged to Shabdabaaji, the game. The auditorium was transformed into a language arena where interactive games such as Majhai, Lopat, Khabli, Barna and Chorora were played out. Students learnt the correct pronunciation of various words and explored Bengali grammar through the games.

“I feel proud to be a part of this wonderful programme and initiative by the Bengali department. It gives me immense pleasure to see the students involved in such cultural enrichment activities. We live in Bengal and everyone must know about the state’s cultural heritage. The Shabdabaaji event highlighted the twists and turns of Bengali grammar and beautifully explained it through unique games,” said thedean-academics.

No stress, no cry

Parents walked right in with the little ones to their new school, as Birla Bharati invited them to accompany their Nursery children on their first day of thisacademic session.

The grounds came alive with bright smiles as children walked into their classrooms holding their mothers' hands. The initiative aimed to make the tots feel secure in an unfamiliar environment.

Instead of a conventional first day, the school organised an interactive activity meet where parents and children participated together.

Classrooms were turned into activity zones with learning corners and playful setups. Teachers guided families through a series of hands-on sessions, including warm-up exercises, hand-print activities where mothers and children created keepsakes together and took part in freeze-and-dance action songs. Art and craft exercises, sensory activities and games kept the children engaged.

Laughter rippled through the classrooms as families worked side by side, creating not only craft projects but also memories of a first day marked by togetherness. Each child also received a specially curated gift hamper and chocolates. The programme also allowed parents to interact with teachers and understand the school's vision.

"The commencement of the new academic session 2026–27 at Birla Bharati was marked by a heartwarming and innovative beginning for our Nursery children. Welcoming our youngest learners alongside their mothers created a nurturing and reassuring environment," said vice-principal Sumana Mukherjee.

Dreams turn into reality

Trophies, scholarships, silver coins and applause told the story of M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth's 30-year journey, as the school marked its Foundation Day.

The programme began with the lamp-lighting, followed by an invocation to Goddess Saraswati by the school choir. The guest of honour was Swami Ishteshananda, headmaster of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur. Also present were chairman Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, CEO Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, director Neelkanth Gupta, trustee Abhay Kejriwal, B.D. Memorial Junior School director and principal Suman Sood, principal Biswajit Majumdar, Madhusthali Vidyapeeth CEO Janardan Ghosh, senior school headmistress Gargi Mukherjee and students, parents and staff members.

Chairman Kishan Kumar Kejriwal recounted the institution's journey, highlighting its milestones.

Director Neelkanth Gupta congratulated the ICSE and ISC 2026 toppers and highlighted the school's achievement. He also announced the introduction of the Finnish Curriculum to promote holistic development beyond academics. The school's annual magazine, Voyage 2026, was released. The ceremony recognised toppers from Classes I to IX, along with ICSE and ISC 2026 achievers. Theta House won the Cock House Trophy and the Best Co-curricular House Award, while Alpha House received the Best Academic House Award.

"This remarkable journey has been shaped by the vision of our founders, the dedication of our staff members, the trust of our parents and the achievements of our students," said the principal.

Serve with love

The support staff members sat back, soaked in the applause and the pampering, as Calcutta Public School, Bidhan Park, celebrated Helpers' Day by treating them to music, games and a grand treat. "Seeing their smiles made all our hard work truly worthwhile," said Sansthita Mullick of Class VIII.

Students of Classes VII to XII walked the ramp alongside Group D staff members in a presentation, Hues of Red, that paired colourful attire with the message of togetherness and appreciation.

The helpers presented a retro dance performance. Their groove to Dafliwale dafli Baja drew a loud applause. Then they took part in games such as Fun Frenzy and Blind Bite. In a partner game, a participant was blindfolded and had to peel an orange and feed it to his or her teammate through a selfie-square frame.

The teachers added a lively touch with a Mock-A-Band performance. They sang Bare bare aar asha hobena, dressed as band members.

The teachers also presented a dance tribute to Indian cinema. The Group D staff members concluded the performance showcasing Bengal's cultural traditions.

Awards were given out to those who completed more than 10 years in the school. Besides, all support staff members received gifts.

"Helpers’ Day is a special occasion to express our heartfelt gratitude to those whose hard work and commitment contribute significantly to the smooth functioning of our school," said principal Protichi Lahiri Sengupta.