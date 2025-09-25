Staff Selection Commission

SSC Begins Applications for 1200+ Constable, Head Constable Posts- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
16:05 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in
Corrections, if needed, can only be made during the correction window from October 23 to 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially opened the online application window for the recruitment of Constables (Driver) and Head Constables (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website — ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 15, 2025, up to 11 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,289 vacancies.

  • Constable (Driver) – Male in Delhi Police: 737 posts
  • Head Constable (AWO/TPO) – Delhi Police: Male: 370 posts Female: 182 posts

The posts are open to Indian nationals who meet the specified eligibility criteria.

According to the official notification, the application process began on September 24, 2025, and will close on October 15, 2025.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

  • Last Date for Fee Payment: October 16, 2025 (up to 11 PM)
  • Application Correction Window: October 23 to 25, 2025 (up to 11 PM)
  • Tentative Exam Dates: December 2025 / January 2026

The application fee for candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories is ₹100. However, female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) categories are exempted from paying the fee.

The written examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The detailed exam schedule, syllabus, and admit card release dates will be notified on the SSC portal in the coming weeks.

SSC Constable Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Apply button.

3. Click on the link to apply for SSC Constable/Head Constable recruitment.

4. Register yourself by entering the necessary details.

5. Fill in the application, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.

6. Review and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The commission has also urged applicants to carefully check their details before submission, as discrepancies may lead to disqualification at later stages.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
16:06 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants Constables
