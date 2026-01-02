ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 Released - Find January Exam Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the January 2026 session of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the January 2026 session of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, using their login credentials. The admit card has been made available online ahead of the examination scheduled for January 10, 2026.

To access the ICSI CSEET December 2025 admit card, candidates must log in with their 17-digit registration number and date of birth. The hall ticket contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name and photograph, registration and roll numbers, examination date and time, exam centre details, reporting time, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card and follow the instructions mentioned.

ICSI has also provided an alternate option to download the admit card through a tiny URL mentioned in the official notice. Candidates must ensure that they carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the exam pattern, the CSEET 2025 question paper will consist of four sections, namely Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will comprise 35 multiple-choice questions, taking the total number of questions to 140, with an overall duration of 120 minutes. To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each section and 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Notably, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the examination. The entrance test is a mandatory qualifying exam for candidates aiming to pursue the CS Executive level through ICSI.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICSI website for any further updates related to the examination.

Find the direct admit card download link here.