NMC Issues Notice for Indian Students with Foreign BS Medical Degrees, Clarifies Rules

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a corrigendum to its Public Notice dated December 7, 2023, providing much-needed clarity on the eligibility and regulatory framework for Indian students who pursued or are pursuing Bachelor of Science (BS) medical courses from foreign medical institutions. The clarification addresses concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the applicability of regulations to students enrolled before the introduction of the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021.

In its official communication, the NMC stated that the issue was deliberated during a meeting held on December 16, 2025, after receiving multiple representations from students and institutions. These representations sought clarification on eligibility conditions mentioned in point two of the earlier public notice, particularly for students who were already enrolled in BS medical programmes abroad when the FMGL Regulations came into force.

According to the corrigendum issued by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), students who had taken admission in BS medical courses or were pursuing such programmes in foreign medical institutions—either in online or physical mode—prior to November 18, 2021, will be governed by the Screening Test Regulations, 2002. November 18, 2021, marks the date on which the FMGL Regulations, 2021, were officially notified.

However, the NMC has made it mandatory for these students to complete an additional one-year internship in India. Explaining the rationale behind this requirement, the Commission clarified that the additional internship is essential to ensure adequate clinical exposure, alignment with national treatment protocols, and the maintenance of uniform standards in medical education and professional practice across the country.

The NMC further emphasised that this regulatory relaxation is being granted strictly as a one-time exemption and will apply only to the specific category of students who were enrolled in foreign BS medical courses before the FMGL Regulations, 2021, came into effect. All other provisions of the December 7, 2023, public notice, along with subsequent clarifications issued by the Commission, will continue to remain unchanged and fully applicable.

The corrigendum has been formally circulated to State and Union Territory medical education departments, medical councils, and concerned authorities to ensure uniform implementation. Additionally, the order has been uploaded on the official NMC website to facilitate wider dissemination and compliance among stakeholders.