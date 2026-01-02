UPSSSC ANM Main Exam 2026 Dates Announced - Check Full Schedule and Admit Card Updates

Summary UPSSSC has officially announced the schedule for the main examination for the recruitment of 5,272 female health workers (ANM). Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates related to admit card issuance and examination instructions.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced the schedule for the main examination for the recruitment of 5,272 female health workers (ANM) under the 2026 recruitment cycle. The recruitment drive includes 4,892 posts under general selection and 380 posts under special selection, aimed at strengthening healthcare services across the state.

According to the notification, the UPSSSC ANM main examination 2026 will be conducted on January 11, 2026, from 10 AM to Noon. The examination will be held across three cities—Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. The recruitment is being conducted for the post of Swasthya Karyakarta (Female) in government healthcare facilities under the administrative control of the Directorate General of Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh.

In an official statement, the Commission informed shortlisted candidates that advance information regarding the examination district has been made available on the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can access this information by visiting the examination-related section on the homepage. The notification clarified that the facility to view and download examination district details is also accessible through the official UPSSSC mobile application, ensuring ease of access for candidates.

The Commission further stated that candidates shortlisted for the main examination will be notified separately about the release of the UPSSSC ANM main exam admit card through the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates related to admit card issuance and examination instructions.

UPSSSC has clearly instructed that carrying a valid admit card is mandatory to appear for the main examination. Candidates failing to produce the admit card at the examination centre will not be allowed to take the test. Aspirants are advised to keep track of all official updates and follow the instructions issued by the Commission.