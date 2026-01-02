CBSE Issues Important Notice for Class 10, 12 Practical & Internal Exam 2026; Check Details

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to all its affiliated schools regarding the conduct of Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments. The Board has directed schools to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines to ensure a smooth, transparent, and timely assessment process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to all its affiliated schools regarding the conduct of Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments for the academic session 2025–26. The Board has directed schools to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines to ensure a smooth, transparent, and timely assessment process.

As per the official instructions, CBSE practical exams 2026 for both classes must be conducted between January 1 and February 14, 2026. Schools have been asked to complete all practicals, projects, and internal assessments within this timeframe without any deviation. From February 1 onwards, school principals have been instructed to closely monitor the conduct of practical examinations and ensure daily uploading of marks on the CBSE portal.

CBSE has emphasised that schools must ensure the availability of sufficient practical answer books well in advance. In case of any shortage, the matter should be immediately reported to the respective CBSE Regional Office. Schools have also been advised to inform students and parents in advance about the practical and internal assessment schedule to avoid confusion and ensure full compliance.

To facilitate smooth execution, laboratories must be fully equipped with the required infrastructure, materials, and equipment. Schools have also been instructed to coordinate proactively with CBSE-appointed external examiners, particularly for Class 12, to prevent last-minute delays. The Board has clarified that only CBSE-appointed external examiners are authorised to conduct Class 12 practical examinations, and the use of any unauthorised examiner will result in the assessment being declared null and void.

Special arrangements must be made for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) to enable them to participate comfortably in the practical examinations. CBSE has also made it clear that no exemptions will be provided to students participating in national or international sports events, and separate practical examinations will not be organised for such candidates.

Students will appear for practicals and internal assessments strictly as per the schedule fixed by their respective schools. Importantly, marks must be uploaded on the same day the assessment is conducted, and no corrections will be permitted once the marks are uploaded. Schools, internal examiners, and external examiners must ensure that marks are awarded purely based on student performance and strictly within the maximum marks prescribed by the Board.

CBSE has warned that non-compliance with the prescribed instructions may lead to cancellation of the practical examination, which could have serious consequences for students. Schools seeking any clarification have been advised to contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices without delay.

In addition to the examination guidelines, CBSE has also revised the remuneration rates for all exam functionaries involved in the 2025–26 practical examinations. Details regarding the revised pay structure and staff deployment have been shared in the official circular issued to schools.

Read the official notice here.