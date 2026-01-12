SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025: Release Date, Exam Schedule & Download Steps

Summary Candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 – Tier II can check the official notice on SSC’s website at ssc.gov.in The SSC CGL Tier II admit card (Admission Certificate) will be available for download 2–3 days before the examination date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the release schedule for the SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 – Tier II can check the official notice on SSC’s website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Tier II Exam Dates

January 18, 2026: Skill Test (DEST)

January 19, 2026: Mathematical Abilities Reasoning & General Intelligence English Language & Comprehension General Awareness Computer Knowledge Test Statistics

Mathematical Abilities

Reasoning & General Intelligence

English Language & Comprehension

General Awareness

Computer Knowledge Test

Statistics

The SSC CGL Tier II admit card (Admission Certificate) will be available for download 2–3 days before the examination date. Candidates can access it through the login module on the official SSC website.

As per the official notice:

“The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download 02/03 days prior to the date of examination.”

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit ssc.gov.in Click on the Login link Enter your login credentials and submit View your admit card on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

SSC CGL 2025: Important Previous Dates

