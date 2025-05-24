Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Dates For SSC June 2025 at ssc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

Summary Interested candidates can check the calendar on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in The tentative calendar has been released for those exams which will be held in June 2025

The Staff Selection Commission issued SSC Exam 2025 dates for June. The tentative calendar has been released for those exams which will be held in June 2025. Interested candidates can check the calendar on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC official notice reads, "With reference to the tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025–2026 published on 09.05.2025, it is informed that the Commission has now decided to conduct the following examinations in June 2025."

According to the tentative schedule, JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024(only for DoPT), SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024(only for DoPT) and ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024 will be held on June 15, 2025.

SSC Exam Dates June 2025

SSC Exam Dates June 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in Click on SSC Exam 2025 dates for June notice available on the home page A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

