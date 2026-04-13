Staff Selection Commission

SSC Announces CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Release Date; Rescheduled Exam on April 22

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
17:17 PM

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Summary
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in
The commission has also confirmed that the exam will now be held on April 22, 2026, after the April 10 (Shift 2) test was cancelled due to technical issues

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the admit card for the CHSL Skill Test/Typing Test 2026 will be released on April 17. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has also confirmed that the exam will now be held on April 22, 2026, after the April 10 (Shift 2) test was cancelled due to technical issues.

Candidates who were scheduled to appear in the cancelled shift will now take the test on the revised date.

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SSC CHSL Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the SSC CHSL Skill Test admit card link
  • Enter your registration number and password
  • Verify details and submit
  • Download and take a printout of the admit card

The commission had earlier released exam city details on April 1, which candidates can check by logging into the official portal.

Exam Pattern (Tier 2)

The CHSL Tier 2 exam includes:

  • Section 1: Mathematical Ability, Reasoning & General Intelligence
  • Section 2: English Language, Comprehension & General Awareness
  • Section 3: Computer Knowledge Test
  • Section 4: Skill Test / Typing Test

SSC also shared the update through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming both the admit card release date and the rescheduled exam timeline.

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets promptly once released and verify all details to avoid issues on the exam day.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
17:22 PM
Staff Selection Commission Admit Card SSC CHSL
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