SSC

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Shift 1 Exam 2025 Stands Cancelled at Bihar Centre- Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
15:32 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will now have to appear for a re-exam for which a new date and venue will be announced soon by SSC on its official website
The SSC Stenographer offers a total of 1,590 vacancies for direct recruitment of grade C and D posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) cancelled the 1st shift exam of the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D posts 2025 at Maharshi Mehi Online Examination Centre, Sabour, Bhagalpur in Bihar due to operational challenges, scheduled on August 8. Candidates will now have to appear for a re-exam for which a new date and venue will be announced soon by SSC on its official website.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from August 6 to 8 at various locations across the country. The SSC Stenographer offers a total of 1,590 vacancies for direct recruitment of grade C and D posts.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing protests for SSC selection post 13 exam 2025, the chairman, S Gopalakrishnan, said SSC may hold a retest for the candidates who were affected by the technical glitches and administrative issues at the exam centre. The chairman said the data is being reviewed from test centres and will offer a fresh attempt to affected candidates.

It must be noted that the details of the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D exam date will be communicated to candidates individually through SMS on their registered mobile number.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 08 Aug 2025
15:36 PM
