Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key, Response Sheet 2025 Released- Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
14:32 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC Stenographer tentative answer key and candidates response sheet. Candidates who have appeared for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 can check the answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to challenge the answer key till August 25, 2025, up to 6 PM on payment of Rs 50 per question challenged. Any challenges filed after deadline will not be entertained, the commission said. According to the schedule, the SSC Steno computer-based examination was conducted from August 6 to August 11, 2025.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the login link and enter the required details

3. Check the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 displayed on the screen

4. Download the answer key and keep a printout for future reference

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key: Direct Link

The commission also advised candidates to take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the mentioned date.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
14:45 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 SSC Stenographer Recruitment SSC job aspirants
