Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2024 Final Answer Key Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
17:58 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to check the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 final answer key can visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) published the SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 final answer key on the official website. Candidates who wish to check the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 final answer key can visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

“The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with the Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 on the Commission's website on 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM). Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) from 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 04.04.2025 (06:00 PM) by logging in through their Registered ID and Password,” mentioned the official website.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website from 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 04.04.2025 (06:00 PM).

SSC Steno Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2024 Final Answer Key: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
19:52 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC Stenographer Recruitment Answer Key
