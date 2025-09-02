Delhi police

SSC Revises Paper 2 Result for Delhi Police SI Recruitment 2024; 22,244 Candidates Shortlisted

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Sep 2025
13:01 PM

File Image

Summary
As per the updated result, a total of 22,244 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical examination stage of the recruitment process
The revised list includes 18,885 male, 1,885 female, and 76 candidates whose results were previously withheld due to various reasons

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a revised result for Paper 2 of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2024. As per the updated result, a total of 22,244 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical examination stage of the recruitment process.

The revised list includes 18,885 male, 1,885 female, and 76 candidates whose results were previously withheld due to various reasons. This marks a decrease of 25 candidates compared to the earlier result published on August 8, 2025, which had listed 22,269 candidates — 20,380 male and 1,889 female.

While the SSC has not specified the individual reasons for the adjustments, the updated list reflects minor corrections in gender-wise distribution and inclusion of withheld cases.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,187 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The Paper 1 examination was held on May 9, 10, and 13, 2024, followed by Paper 2 on March 8, 2024.

Additionally, the Commission corrected a legal reference mentioned in the previous result notification. The earlier reference to Writ Petition No. 3469/2024 (High Court of Indore) has been amended to Writ Petition No. 34269/2024 (High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Indore).

“The other terms and conditions of the Result Write-up dated 08.08.2025 shall remain unchanged,” the official SSC notice stated.

Candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website for further details and updates regarding the schedule for the medical examination.

Last updated on 02 Sep 2025
13:03 PM
Delhi police SSC Police recruitment Results out
