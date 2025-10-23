Staff Selection Commission

SSC Revises Correction Window Dates For Several Exams; Check Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Oct 2025
15:24 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can check the official notice on the SSC’s website at ssc.gov.in
The Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) examination correction window will open from November 3 to November 5, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced revised dates for the application correction windows of various Delhi Police recruitment examinations, including those for Constable, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts. Candidates can check the official notice on the SSC’s website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the Constable (Driver)–Male and Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele Printer Operator (TPO)} correction window will open on October 31, 2025, and remain active until November 2, 2025.

The Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) examination correction window will open from November 3 to November 5, 2025. For Head Constable (Ministerial) posts, the correction window will be available between November 5 and November 7, 2025. Meanwhile, the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police examination correction window will open on November 7 and close on November 9, 2025.

The SSC has advised candidates to carefully review their application forms and make necessary corrections within the specified time frame, as no further opportunity for modification will be provided after the closing dates.

These correction windows allow applicants to rectify any errors or discrepancies in their submitted applications to ensure eligibility and accuracy before the final submission process concludes. Candidates are encouraged to visit the SSC website regularly for updates and detailed instructions.

