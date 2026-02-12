SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Announced

Summary According to the revised schedule, all impacted candidates will now appear for the examination on February 13, 2026 As per the official notification, the examination conducted at Sanskaar Academy Online Exam Centre, Jhansi, on February 4, 2026 (Shift-3) was cancelled

The Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2025 has been rescheduled at three examination centres in Uttar Pradesh following cancellations and postponements earlier this month, officials confirmed.

The affected centres are located in Jhansi and Gorakhpur. According to the revised schedule, all impacted candidates will now appear for the examination on February 13, 2026.

As per the official notification, the examination conducted at Sanskaar Academy Online Exam Centre, Jhansi, on February 4, 2026 (Shift-3) was cancelled. Candidates who were present during this shift have been rescheduled to appear on February 13.

Similarly, the examination held at Shifa Online Centre, Gorakhpur, on February 5, 2026 (Shift-1) was cancelled. All candidates who attended the affected shift will now take the examination on the newly announced date.

In another instance, the examination scheduled at L.M Public School Online Examination Centre, Jhansi, on February 6, 2026 (Shift-1, Shift-2 and Shift-3) was postponed. All candidates assigned to these shifts will now appear for the examination on February 13.

Authorities clarified that the rescheduling applies strictly to the three specified centres and shifts. No other examination centres or dates have been affected.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify their examination details and reporting time before arriving at their respective centres.