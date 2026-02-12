Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
12:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the revised schedule, all impacted candidates will now appear for the examination on February 13, 2026
As per the official notification, the examination conducted at Sanskaar Academy Online Exam Centre, Jhansi, on February 4, 2026 (Shift-3) was cancelled

The Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2025 has been rescheduled at three examination centres in Uttar Pradesh following cancellations and postponements earlier this month, officials confirmed.

The affected centres are located in Jhansi and Gorakhpur. According to the revised schedule, all impacted candidates will now appear for the examination on February 13, 2026.

As per the official notification, the examination conducted at Sanskaar Academy Online Exam Centre, Jhansi, on February 4, 2026 (Shift-3) was cancelled. Candidates who were present during this shift have been rescheduled to appear on February 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the examination held at Shifa Online Centre, Gorakhpur, on February 5, 2026 (Shift-1) was cancelled. All candidates who attended the affected shift will now take the examination on the newly announced date.

In another instance, the examination scheduled at L.M Public School Online Examination Centre, Jhansi, on February 6, 2026 (Shift-1, Shift-2 and Shift-3) was postponed. All candidates assigned to these shifts will now appear for the examination on February 13.

Authorities clarified that the rescheduling applies strictly to the three specified centres and shifts. No other examination centres or dates have been affected.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify their examination details and reporting time before arriving at their respective centres.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
12:24 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC MTS
Similar stories
UPSC 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligib. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Her. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS Exam 2026 Begins for Over 7.10 Lakh Candidates with Tight Security

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till Feb 14

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligib. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Her. . .

Goa Institute of Management

Inception 2026 at Goa Institute of Management Promises Two Days of Art, Music and Fas. . .

Birla Divya Jyoti Nirmaan 2.0
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Students enjoy holistic growth & a space to create

WB HS 2026

WB HS Exam 2026 Begins for Over 7.10 Lakh Candidates with Tight Security

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till Feb 14

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality