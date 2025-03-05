SSC releases results of Stenographer Grade C and D Exam on official website - Check details

Summary Those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in A total of 9,345 candidates have qualified the Group C exam, while 26,610 candidates have qualified the Grade D exam

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the results of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Examination on its official website. A total of 9,345 candidates have qualified the Group C exam, while 26,610 candidates have qualified the Grade D exam.

Those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified the exam will now have to appear in the next stage of the exam, i.e., the skill test.

Minimum Qualifying marks in the exam

UR: 30 percent

OBC/ EWS: percent

All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc): 20 percent

How to check the results of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Examination?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link mentioning SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam Result

Step 4: A list containing the names and roll numbers of successful candidates will be displayed before you

Step 5: Download the list and look for your name and roll number

Step 6: Save the list for future reference

The examination was conducted on December 10 and 11, 2024, at various centres throughout the country.