Staff Selection Commission

SSC releases PET/PST for SI Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2024- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
16:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The commission has shortlisted 83614 candidates under various lists and called them for the PET/PST round
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4187 vacancies in the organisation

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (also called SSC CPO 2024) at the official website- ssc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 83614 candidates under various lists and called them for the PET/PST round. Of them, 37,763 were absent and four temporarily unfit. A total of 21,661 candidates did not qualify. 24,190 candidates have cleared the physical test round and are eligible to appear for the paper 2 exam. Of them, 1,954 are female and 22,236 are male candidates under various categories.

The recruitment drive is for 187 vacancies. Of these, 125 are Delhi Police SI (Male) vacancies, 61 are Delhi Police SI (Female), and 4,001 are CAPF SI vacancies. The SSC CPO paper 2 is scheduled for March 8, and admission certificates (admit cards) will be issued in due course.

SSC CPO Result 2024 for PST/PET Round (Female)

SSC CPO Result 2024 for PST/PET Round (Male)

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
16:50 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2024 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)
