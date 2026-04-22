Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Final Vacancy List for Stenographer Grade C and D 2026 Recruitment; Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
14:56 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check the official vacancy details on the SSC website ssc.gov.in
As per the released data, the recruitment drive will fill 232 posts for Stenographer Grade C and 1,483 posts for Stenographer Grade D

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final vacancies list for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check the official vacancy details on the SSC website ssc.gov.in.

As per the released data, the recruitment drive will fill 232 posts for Stenographer Grade C and 1,483 posts for Stenographer Grade D.

The skill test for the examination was conducted on January 28 and 29, 2026. Following this, the commission has now finalised and released the vacancy distribution.

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SSC Steno Grade C & D Vacancy List 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the “SSC Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026 Final Vacancies List” PDF link on the homepage
  3. The PDF file will open on the screen
  4. Check the vacancy details carefully
  5. Download and save the document
  6. Keep a printed copy for future reference

The commission has clarified that Document Verification (DV) will be carried out by the respective user departments after the final result is declared.

SSC also reiterated that it only conducts the recruitment process based on vacancies reported by ministries and departments, and it does not determine the total number of vacancies or reservation-wise distribution.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
14:57 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC Stenographer Recruitment SSC 2026 Vacancy
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