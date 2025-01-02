SSC Releases Constable GD Exam Dates on official website - Check all details

Summary Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check the exam dates on the official website ssc.gov.in The examination will commence on February 4, 2025 and will conclude on February 25, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the SSC Constable GD Exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check the exam dates on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The examination will commence on February 4, 2025 and will conclude on February 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a Computer based mode at various exam centres throughout the country.

Through this recruitment process, eligible candidates will be recruited in Constable positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 other regional languages, i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates who qualify the Computer Based Test will be called in for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.