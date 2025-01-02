SSC Constable GD 2025

SSC Releases Constable GD Exam Dates on official website - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
20:48 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check the exam dates on the official website ssc.gov.in
The examination will commence on February 4, 2025 and will conclude on February 25, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the SSC Constable GD Exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check the exam dates on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The examination will commence on February 4, 2025 and will conclude on February 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a Computer based mode at various exam centres throughout the country.

Through this recruitment process, eligible candidates will be recruited in Constable positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 other regional languages, i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates who qualify the Computer Based Test will be called in for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
20:53 PM
SSC Constable GD 2025
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Goa NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Choice-filling begins on January 3 - Check all detail. . .

IIT JAM 2025

Admit Card of IIT JAM 2025 to be Released Soon, Steps to Download

UPSC 2025

UPSC Extends NDA & CDS I 2025 Registration - Correction Window Opens

Representative Image
NERIST

NERIST issues notification for Entrance Examination; Application begins on January 10

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JKSSB 2024

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2024: Application window closes today at jkssb.nic.in; Direct li. . .

Representative Image
NERIST

NERIST issues notification for Entrance Examination; Application begins on January 10

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Goa NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Choice-filling begins on January 3 - Check all detail. . .

DPS Ranchi

Unparalleled enthusiasm and energy witnessed as DPS Ranchi celebrates Annual Sports D. . .

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Join SKF’s 6-Day Online FDP to Build the Future of Indian Startups Through Neo Comp. . .

IIT JAM 2025

Admit Card of IIT JAM 2025 to be Released Soon, Steps to Download